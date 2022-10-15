Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing person from Castle Shannon in Allegheny County.

According to Castle Shannon Police, Emily Stalter, 32, has been missing since Oct. 10 at Trade Joe’s in Upper St. Clair, PA. Her vehicle was located on a private road in West Mead Township near the City of Meadville in Crawford County.

Stalter is described as a white female, 5′ 5”, 120 pounds, hazel eyes and brown hair. She lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle Shannon and works at Trader Joe’s on Route 19. She also drives a red Toyota Solara convertible and has some health issues.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crawford County 911.