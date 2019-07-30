Police searching for person who open fired in Erie neighborhood

Police are looking for a person who open fired in an Erie neighborhood, which they believe could have connection to a man who made his way to the hospital this morning with a gunshot wound.

Neighbors called police to report shots fired around 3:15 a.m. This incident happened in the 2600 block of Brandes Street, where Erie Police Officers found several shell casings in front of a home.

A short time later, a gunshot victim who is 19-years-old arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Erie Police said that he was uncooperative as to explaining how he got the gunshot wound, and further explained how this could put even more people in danger.

“They run the risk of friends and family, or innocent people being caught up in gunfire. They may think they are going to take care of themselves and retaliate, and that just perpetuates the violence here in the city, and we’re trying to stop that,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police.

The gunshot victim was shot in the leg. Police are continuing to investigate.