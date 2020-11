Erie Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Peach Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Erie Police, a man approached a fast food restaurant employee as she was leaving work and reportedly held her at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the scene after discovering the door to the restaurant was locked. The employee suffered minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.