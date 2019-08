Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in Erie last night.

According to Erie Police, the Circle K in the 3300 block of Pine Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. last night.

A black man, wearing all black, approached an employee outside of the store. He reportedly pointed a dark colored revolver at him, then forced him back into the store.

Police said the man got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 870-1120.