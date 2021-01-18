Police searching for suspect in Erie shooting that left a teenager in critical condition

Erie Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition.

Officers were called to the area of East 12th and Ash Streets around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

While on scene, the responding officers found a large amount of shell casings. They were then called to a local hospital after reports of a gun shot victim.

Police say the victim is a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his face. He was life-flighted to Pittsburgh.

At this time, police do not have any suspects, however they say this shooting appears to be targeted.

“It’s a concern, we want to make sure everyone in the city’s safe. We have a large amount of detectives that are looking into these cases and we’ve made some arrests. So, hopefully that will happen here,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help. If you have surveillance footage or have any information you are urged to call 870-1191.