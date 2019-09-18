Police searching for suspect in German Street shooting

Erie Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot a woman three times in the 1800 block of German Street.

According to Erie Police, the victim claimed that a black man riding a bicycle hopped off his bike and began shooting at her, along with another man.

The suspect then reportedly left the scene on foot and left the bicycle, which was then taken in by officers for evidence.

It is unknown at this time what the victims condition is. Police are also saying they don’t know if this shooting and the shooting that took place on West 19th and Chestnut Street are related.

At this time they are searching for surveillance video for both shootings.