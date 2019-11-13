Police searching for suspect in retail theft from Lowe’s on Asbury Road

Millcreek Police have announced they are investigating the retail theft of two Dyson vacuums from the Lowe’s on Asbury Road.

Theft suspect pictured

On October 25, 2019 around 1:40 p.m., a black male suspect was captured on camera carrying two Dyson cordless stick vacuums past the registers without paying.

The suspect pictured was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap at the time of the incident. He was seen departing in a silver Honda sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ptlm Lawrence at 814-838-9515 ext 560. You may also leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.