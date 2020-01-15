Police searching for suspect in retail theft from Millcreek Mall

Millcreek Police have announced they are investigating a retail theft that occurred at a local clothing store in the Millcreek Mall.

Police are looking for a suspect who concealed numerous Nike clothing items worth $350 and left the store without paying.

suspect

The suspect left the store in a tan sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det Mays at 814-838-9515 ext 416. You may also leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.