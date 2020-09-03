Police searching for suspect in robbery attempt at MC’s Pizzeria

Erie Police are currently searching for a suspect in a robbery attempt.

According to police, they were called to MC’s Pizzeria in the 800 block of East Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say that the suspect reportedly entered the pizza shop and jumped over the counter with a gun in hand.

The suspect, described as a black man, approximately six foot, wearing a black hoodie, then took off.

Nothing was reported stolen. He allegedly did brandish the firearm.

Investigators are currently reviewing security footage from the pizza shop and forensic evidence that was recovered at the scene.