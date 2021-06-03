Police searching for suspect involved in Thursday morning fatal shooting in Niagara Falls; suspect believed to be heading towards Southern tier or PA area

suspect vehicle (photo courtesy Niagara Falls Police Department)

Suspect 35-year-old Matthew H Figura Jr (photo courtesy Niagara Falls Police Department)

Niagara Falls Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a Thursday morning fatal shooting at Niagara Metals.

Police are actively searching for 35-year-old Matthew H Figura Jr., the suspect in a shooting death that occurred Thursday morning at Niagara Metals in the City of Niagara Falls.

Figura was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Virginia Plate ULV3324.

Police believe Figura may be headed towards the Southern tier area or Pennsylvania.

Figura is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, immediately contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4553.