Police searching for suspect in Tuesday Broad Street shooting

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot several times Tuesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Broad Street near Buffalo Road.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody and are not releasing many details. Investigators say this shooting appears to be targeted.

“Right now we are just releasing that we believe it is a black male suspect. We do have eye witnesses to this attempted homicide and we do have video evidence that we are able to review, so it’s an active investigation at this time,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Police say that the victim did undergo treatment at a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.