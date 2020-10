Erie Police are searching for a suspect in what they say was a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened near the intersection of West 11th and Cascade streets around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Erie Police, a victim, who is a 35-year-old man, was hit with gunfire in the upper right thigh and calf.

Police were able to locate surveillance video from the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.