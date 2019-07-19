Police searching for suspects after Gentleman’s Club shooting victim dies

Erie Police confirm one of the two men shot early Thursday morning in the club’s parking lot has died.

23-year-old Michael Taylor died of a gunshot would to the head, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, who ruled the death a homicide.

At this time police are searching for two suspects, who they said opened fired in a targeted shooting. The suspects are described as two black men who are thin built, and in their 20’s.

At this time, police are not releasing the names of the other victim, however did state that they were from Detroit. If you have any information you are urged to call police at 870-1120.