Police searching for suspects involved in Walnut Street fatal shooting

City of Erie Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

According to Police Chief Dan Spizarny, the victims were shot as they were making their way into an apartment party in the 800 block of Walnut Street.

Police say that gunmen reportedly approached the victims at the front door and that’s when multiple shots were fired.

It is believed that shots were fired into the residence as well.

At this time police are working to identify people who were at the party and are reviewing videos in the neighborhood.

“We also have discovered that a bullet had passed through a neighboring house into a bedroom. A female was sleeping on her bed when a round came through the wall. It was discovered the projectile hit the bed, so this was a very dangerous situation we had here,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for the victim on Thursday at 11 a.m.

If you have any information about this shooting you are urged to call Erie Police at 870-1120.