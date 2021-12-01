Police searching for two suspects accused of stealing, using $2K Home Depot gift card

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suspects — Photo: PSP

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects accused of stealing and using a $2,000 Home Depot gift card.

According to the police report, two men used a stolen Home Depot gift card on Aug. 26th at the Peach Street and Meadville stores.

The suspects are pictured below:

  • Suspects — Photo: PSP
  • Suspects — Photo: PSP

PSP reports the suspects first used the gift card at the upper Peach St. Home Depot, spending $712.40. A few hours later, the same suspects used the gift card at the Meadville Home Depot, spending $1,253.01.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Joseph Sonafelt from PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News