Police searching for two suspects involved in weekend shooting on Buffalo Rd.

Erie Police are searching for two suspects involved in a weekend shooting that left a man injured but in stable condition.

According to Erie Police, the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday, outside the Metroplex Bar in the 1800 block of Buffalo Road.

When Erie Police arrived on the scene they found no victim, but later received a call from a local hospital for a 50-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

The victim told police he was trying to break up a fight between two men when one of them shot him.

Erie Police are still investigating.

