(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township Police are seeking a suspect who they allege stole merchandise from Millcreek Mall.

The theft happened on May 21.

According to an announcement from the police department, the black male suspect left the store without paying for Polo clothing merchandise worth about $450. He was wearing a black T-shirt with graphics on the front, ripped blue jeans, a black knit hat, and a camouflaged face mask.









When he left, the suspect entered the passenger side of a black sedan.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Mays at (814) 838-9515 extension 416. Anonymous tips can be left by calling (814) 836-9271 or online.