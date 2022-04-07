(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is seeking a suspect in a recent theft at the Erie Boot Barn.

According to a PSP news release, a white male wearing a mask entered the business at about 7:30 p.m. on April 1.

The suspect tried on a pair of El Dorado Boots, a value of $739.99. After trying on the boots, PSP alleges he placed his “torn up” steel toe work boots in the space where the El Dorado boots had been.

With the new boots strapped to his feet, the suspect then “ran out of the store and jumped into a black Chevrolet Silverado,” the news release said. The license plate state and number are unknown.

PSP is asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Attaway of PSP Erie at (814) 898-1641.