Police still investigating violent high speed crash that left one driver dead in December

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

Cleveland Police are now releasing the incredible footage of a violent crash that killed the driver of an SUV that left the vehicle dangling over an overpass.

That accident happened back in December when the driver of this SUV went the wrong way at a high rate of speed while crashing his vehicle.

Now a month later it is still unclear on what caused the driver to go the wrong way and lose control.

Police initially suspected drugs or alcohol played a role.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Cuyahoga County medical examiners office still has the case under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News