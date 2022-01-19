Police still investigating violent high speed crash that left one driver dead in December

Cleveland Police are now releasing the incredible footage of a violent crash that killed the driver of an SUV that left the vehicle dangling over an overpass.

That accident happened back in December when the driver of this SUV went the wrong way at a high rate of speed while crashing his vehicle.

Now a month later it is still unclear on what caused the driver to go the wrong way and lose control.

Police initially suspected drugs or alcohol played a role.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiners office still has the case under investigation.