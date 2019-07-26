Police still searching for suspect in McCain Avenue shooting

Police are still searching for the person responsible for a man who was hospitalized after a disturbing discovery on Erie’s east side.

Erie Police and medical personnel responded to a call about a bloody body around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived on the scene in the 2500 block of McCain Avenue, they found a 25-year-old man on the steps of his neighbors apartment.

According to Deputy Chief Mike Nolan the victim lives at 2516 McCain Avenue. He is believed to have been shot there, then made his way to the steps of 2518.

Deputy Chief Nolan said the victim was shot multiple times. He is now reportedly in stable condition.