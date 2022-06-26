Police are currently searching for suspects that fired multiple rounds at police officers on Saturday.

The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of Chestnut and Huron Streets.

Pennsylvania State Police, along with Erie Police, attempted to pull over a vehicle. It was then that the suspects in the vehicle began firing rounds at the officers.

It was reported that at least one officer returned fire before the suspects fled the scene.

No officers were injured during this shooting.

Police are asking anyone to report any suspicious activity in this area to PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.