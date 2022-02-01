Police still searching for two suspects in fatal shooting over alleged drug deal gone wrong

Erie Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue that took place late last week.

Police have identified four suspects, allegedly from the Phoenix area. Two suspects — Saul Felix and Kortez Murray — have been arraigned on drug related charges.

Erie Police have an arrest warrant out for Abner Gonzalez, and are working to confirm the identity of a fourth suspect.

Police believe the shootout was the result of a $30,000 drug deal gone wrong. Fentanyl was recovered from the crime scene. 

