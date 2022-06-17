“If you feel different, then you drive different,” was the message of PennDOT and law enforcement as an event was held on June 17 against impaired driving for the Fourth of July holiday.

The Pennsylvania DUI Association’s DUI Victims’ Memorial was on display at the Millcreek Community Church as part of the Drug and Alcohol Conference.

Law enforcement said they want to make it know that they will be actively seeking out individuals that may be driving impaired for the Fourth of July holiday.

Statewide, there were over 430 crashes that were drug and alcohol-related, with 58 fatalities over the previous 2021 holiday.

“The problem with impaired driving is that it doesn’t discriminate and it doesn’t care. Whoever happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. That’s why the consequences are so long compared to the actual action,” said Craig Amos, Regional DUI Program Administrator.

All it takes is a small amount of drugs or alcohol to adversely affect somebody’s ability to drive.