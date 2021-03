Girard Borough Police, Lake City Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police are currently on scene at a home to serve a search warrant on the corner of Rice Ave and Martin Ave.

According to witnesses, a SWAT team was also on scene. There is no other information at this time, but the scene remains active as of 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com will keep you updated with the latest.