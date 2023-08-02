Will drinking beer before liquor actually make you feel sicker? (Getty)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police, along with the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and local police departments, will be cracking down on underage drinking on and around college campuses this fall.

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday, Liquor Enforcement Officers will target alcohol-related crimes on and around campuses across northwestern Pennsylvania during the fall semester.

The enforcement will focus on colleges and universities in Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

During the enforcement initiative, educational and enforcement assistance will be offered to campus administrators and enforcement authorities in an effort to reduce underage drinking.

Officers will also be meeting with liquor licensees in college and university areas to promote

awareness, improve relations and reinforce the importance of their role in preventing the sale of alcohol to minors and other alcohol violations.

The announcement also states officers will be actively investigating the use and manufacture of fake IDs.

Police are reminding the public that underage drinking can result in a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 90 days in jail. The fine increases to $1,000 for subsequent convictions.

Anyone caught supplying alcohol to a minor will be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor and can face a fine of up to $1,000 per minor and/or up to a year in jail. The fine increases to $2,500 for a second or subsequent offense.

The Commonwealth has a hotline for reporting underage drinking — 1-888-Under21 (1-888-863-3721).