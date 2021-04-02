Polish Falcons Club sees uptick in business during Lenten season

As the Lenten season wraps up, the Polish Falcons Club saw a nice uptick in business for their weekly fish frys.

President Bob Selucki says like many restaurants, the Polish Falcons Club was hit hard during the pandemic.

Business has started to get back to normal since many restrictions have been eased.

He says the combination of people getting vaccinated and warm weather has resulted in good business during Lent.

“Today we had a nice lunch crowd, so you are asking for success. It’s just that everybody is trying to hang on, it’s no like everyone is making millions, they’re losing millions. You just try to hold on.” Sulecki said.

Selucki says even with half capacity, it’s still enough to keep his business afloat.