Political analyst and president of Islamic Association of Erie speak out about Taliban sweeping into Afghanistan

The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday after the government collapsed as many are eagerly fleeing the country for safety and security.

We spoke with the president of the Islamic Association of Erie and a political expert about what this could mean for those fleeing Afghanistan and for the United States.

The heavily armed Taliban fighters took over Afghanistan’s Capital, Kabul, Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The president of the Asian Pacific Islander Association of Erie said that it’s hard seeing some images coming out of the chaos.

“Thoughts and prayers for the people in the community. It was really heart wrenching to see those people coming from that region and we can just pray to the almighty for things to stabilize there,” said Amanpreet Oberoi, President of AAPI.

Others are saying that this is a big historical takeaway for the United States.

“This is one of those moments in American History where I think it causes a lot of Americans to sit back and reflect and think about the world what role the United States should be playing in global affairs,” said Joe Morris, Chair, Political Science at Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Morris said that America has been involved with Afghanistan since 2001, shortly after the World Trade Center collapsed.

Dr. Morris said that after that, America spent 20 years putting in a tremendous amount of money, investments in resources, and of course many American soldiers who served and lost their lives.

As many are hoping for peace, Dr. Morris believes the brighter future women and children of Afghanistan had for over 20 years may have slipped away.

“At this moment in Afghanistan we have just absolute chaos and fear everywhere because that future for women and the hope that children had over the last 20 years is slipping away,” said Dr. Morris.

Dr. Morris said that it’s unknown as to what this could mean for the future of political leaders in the coming years.

