Political Analyst DR. Joe Morris will be appearing on “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’brien”

Dr. Morris of Mercyhurst University sat down with award-winning reporter Joie Chen to discuss the local political climate.The segment takes a look at how President Donald Trump won in the Great Lakes States and what this means for the upcoming election. Morris says it’s great to see national reporters looking into this topic in Erie, when it has a major impact across the country.

“We get to showcase what Erie has to offer, where we’re going. It’s also wonderful for us because it allows the nation to understand what people in Erie are experiencing,”said Morris.