Political leaders react to the protesting that ensured at the Capitol

Political leaders react to the protesting that ensured earlier this evening at the Capitol.

Leaders are calling the rioting that ensured at the Capitol unacceptable. Former seven-term Republican Congressman Phil English said that he and others condemn these actions.

“For those crowds to try to insert themselves into the process is not an expression of the First Amendment. This is an attempt at mob rule and it’s a terrible mistake,” English said.

English is also criticizing the response from President Trump who released a video on Social Media telling protesters to go home, but calling his supporters “very special.”

“The president’s response was unacceptable and inadequate. He should have condemned the action. He should not in any way have encouraged it. He should convey at this point very clearly that this is unacceptable behavior,” English said.

Senator Pat Toomey agreed while releasing a statement that read

“This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work for the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.” Sen. Pat Toomey

The chairman of the Erie Democratic Party, Jim Wertz, said he and other members of the community have questions about how protesters were able to break into the Capitol and damage federal property.

“The role of the police today and why they didn’t stop these protesters, mobsters earlier, why they didn’t keep them from aggressively entering the capitol?” Wertz said.

Wertz added that some members of the government who said there was election fraud contributed to these events.

Meanwhile, County Executive and former Congresswoman Kathy Dahlkemper said that aggression is never the answer.

“Violence is never a way to solve anything. I think we all know that and yet these people have all resorted to violence because they simply don’t like how other people voted and yet the majority of people voted for one person Joe Biden,” Dahlkemper said.