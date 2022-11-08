Political organizations helped ensure all Erie County residents could make it to the polls on Election Day by providing free rides for voters.

Leaders from both political parties said rides were available to all Erie County residents no matter who they vote for.

“I can’t think of anything better than to have somebody pick me up and take me over to where I’m going,” said Rosemary Hoyt, Erie voter.

Rosemary Hoyt is 95 years old, and she cast her ballot this election thanks to City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember’s initiative to get voters to the polls.

“I don’t care who they’re voting for. I want everybody in Erie to get out and vote and that’s why we do this every Election Day,” said mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Leaders from local political parties said they also provide rides to the polls.

“We don’t ask about party affiliation or any of those questions when somebody calls for a ride. We just figure out how to get them to the polls. There’s a wide variety of reasons why someone might not have transportation, and we want to help resolve that,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party chair.

“I just want to be able to get out and vote, and that’s my mantra all the time. I don’t care whether you’re Independent, Green Party, Republican, or Democrat, it serves us all better if we all get out and vote,” said Tom Eddy, Erie County Republican Party chair.

Several volunteers said they feel it’s important to do their part and help others vote.

“A lot of people just don’t have access to the polls and a lot of people don’t want to vote by mail or they can’t do absentees or whatever. I retired recently and it’s just a good opportunity for me to do something,” said Jeff O’Melian, volunteer.

“I’ve been doing this for so many years that it’s just like a habit for me. I voted here when I was 18 years old, and I’m still voting here. I still live in the same home, and I love helping people out,” Ron Comi, volunteer.

Many volunteers using these services say they’re grateful for the volunteers and the opportunity to vote this election.