As President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Tuesday night in his first State of the Union Address, one local political science expert is weighing in on what we should expect to hear, and how it will be essential to President Biden.

According to Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University, the recent events of Ukraine will potentially overshadow other aspects that President Biden hopes to discuss.

It’s expected the president will focus on the crisis in Ukraine, and on building a case to the American people that Democrats are worth electing to congress.

Another aspect Dr. Morris expects Biden to discuss is where the nation stands with COVID-19 and where we should be going to deal with future pandemics.

The State of the Union Address will also play a critical role in President Biden’s approval ratings.

“I think it’s vitally important. Joe Biden hoped to rewrite basically his economic agenda with this speech. That is going to be very difficult to do if he’s going to maintain the focus that he needs to maintain on Ukraine,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Chair of Political Science Department at Mercyhurst University.

The State of the Union Address will air March 1, 2022 at 9 p.m. You can watch it live on YourErie.com.