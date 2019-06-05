Poll says most people don’t support higher electric bills for nuclear power

A statewide poll conducted in April concluded that 68 percent of those surveyed are not supportive of proposed legislative action that would increase Pennsylvanians’ electricity rates by at least $500 million every year.

The poll, commissioned by the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, revealed that, while consumers support electricity grid diversity and nuclear power in general, they are not willing to pay higher electricity bills to subsidize already profitable nuclear plants. Additionally, the vast majority of Pennsylvanians believe competition and consumers should determine the state’s electricity markets.

“Pennsylvanians support competitive electricity markets and want to keep the benefits of innovation, efficiency, and savings,” said PMA President & CEO David N. Taylor. “Electricity customers are not willing to give up the hard-fought benefits competition delivers for them, and they will punish elected officials who hike electricity rates to bail out uncompetitive energy companies.”

When asked if competition and consumers should continue to determine Pennsylvania’s electricity markets, 66 percent agreed.

The issue is catching the attention of voters in the Keystone State, with 56 percent of Pennsylvanians less likely to vote for candidates for governor, state senator or state representative if they support legislation requiring ratepayers to subsidize nuclear power plants. Only 15 percent are more likely. However, more than half of those surveyed have not heard of the proposed legislation to alter Pennsylvania’s electricity markets.

The proposed legislation, versions of which reside in both the state House and Senate, would provide hundreds of millions in handouts every year to already profitable nuclear power operators Exelon, FirstEnergy Solutions and Talen Energy.

The statewide phone poll was conducted by Omega Research Group from April 8-10. It has a 2 percent margin of error. To view all poll results, please click HERE.