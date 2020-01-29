Poll shows library visits surpass movie theater visits in 2019

Believe it or not, libraries are more popular than movie theaters.

A gallup poll published recently said that people made more visits to the library in 2019 than to the movies.

This is surprising given blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Frozen 2.

Supporters say libraries have more than just books. They also offer programs for all ages, access to the internet and free rentals of movies that can draw people through the doors to spend hours exploring all the library can offer.

“If you think about it, the library is kind of like your one stop shop for so many different things. We have internet access, computer access, basic things like tax filings; we offer that. We offer a lot of classes and a lot of ways for people to skill up and learn new things,” said Jude Shingle, Emerging Technologies Librarian.

To learn more about resources and programming the Erie County Public Library offers, you can watch the full digital exclusive in the digital exclusive section of yourerie.com.