(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has unveiled rehabilitation plans for an Erie County bridge.

The Pont Road bridge crosses Temple Creek in Elk Creek Township (near the Crawford County line) near the intersection with West Road.

According to a PennDOT news release, the project will include the removal of the existing asphalt and concrete from the structure, placing a new concrete deck and barriers, applying a waterproof membrane, and placing new asphalt overlay. Work also will include new roadway approaches and guiderail updates.

Work will take place this year.

During the construction, a 7.1-mile detour route will be in place for about two months. The detour will use Route 6N, Crossingville Road (Route 4011), and Route 98.

The existing bridge was built in 1983. On average, about 500 vehicles cross the bridge each day. The bridge is rated as fair condition, the news release said.

Photo courtesy of PennDOT

The plans for the project are available online.

PennDOT is accepting public comment on the project and its potential effects on cultural resources.

People unable to access the information online can contact PennDOT Project Manager Eric Kellogg via email at ekellogg@pa.gov or by calling (814) 678-7079.