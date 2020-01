Instead of sending mail, Pony Express Erie is sending new socks, gloves, and a cash donation to EUMA.

From November 1st through December 31st, the Owner of Pony Express, along with the stores mascot Harley the Dog, began collecting items to be donated.

The stores customers brought in more than 600 pairs of socks. Along with the items collected was $1,000 cash.

Underwear, gloves, briefs, and t-shirts were also collected for those in need.