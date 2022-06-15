With temperatures in the 90s, many parents are looking for ways to keep their kids cool.

Rodger Young Pool on Buffalo Road opened June 15 for a free summer rec program. It’s a YMCA program for kids ages 6 to 18.

“We’re made to be active, we’re made to be moving. Engaging with our peers, engaging with other adults, so this is the perfect place where you can come to be safe, play in the water, get fed, and just be out and about moving in the summer in the beautiful sunshine,” said Monica Olesnanik, Associate Executive Director at Downtown YMCA.

On hot days, kids can head to the pool Monday-Friday. The program ends on August 12 and free lunch is included each day.

As the summer continues, YMCA staff said they hope to see the Rodger Young Pool program continue to grow.

“I feel like the last couple years has been a struggle with the pandemic, wo we’re hoping to see the numbers increase again this year as some of those restrictions have lifted and it’s gotten back to normal,” Olesnanik said.

There is also a YMCA program at Bayview Park.

Several families headed to Bayview Park to use the splash pad.

One mother said her son loves coming to Bayview Park and she encourages other families to get outside while they can.

“Any days that we get like this, I am enjoying it, soaking up the sun, thinking about those cold Erie winters and enjoying the sunshine when we can have it,” said Nicolle Chuzie, Visitor to Bayview Park.

The splash pad operates from noon-5 p.m. daily and there are summer rec programs at several other parks throughout the city.