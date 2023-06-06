The smoke in the air might make for dazzling sunsets, but the hazy air could mean health complications for certain members of the public.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has traveled into the northeast and the Erie area. While some areas have dealt with thicker smoke, Erie lately has seen its own air quality index elevated.

On Tuesday, the air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Dr. Jeffrey McGovern, a pulmonologist for Saint Vincent Hospital, said it’s not just the smoke but combined factors that have led to the elevated pollution in the air. He offered tips to protect your health during poor air quality.

“If you have air conditioning like I tell my patients, it’s really ideal because air conditioning has a filter. The second best option is getting a fan and circulating in that air, and many people can get a fan if they don’t have one. They can borrow one just to move the air about,” said Dr. McGovern.

McGovern added that “avoidance is the key” and noted June and August are typically when air quality dips, due to the lack of wind and the increased heat.