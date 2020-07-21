Poor radio reception for first responders causing concerns

A local fire chief says there’s poor radio reception for first responders in eastern Erie County.

A new radio system was installed in October 2019. It was supposed to improve radio communications for police and fire departments all over Erie County, but there are issues.

North East Fire Department Chief Dave Meehl said there are radio dead zones in eastern Erie County.

“Our concern is were worried about communicating with the 911 or communicating with ourselves and you know we don’t want anyone to get hurt, killed because of poor radio communication,” said David Meehl, North East Fire Chief.

Meehl added the department understood in the beginning there might be hiccups with the new radio system however, the poor reception continues long after its launch.

“911 has been working with us at times but we feel it’s not getting quick enough help out here there supposed to be working on a temporary tower out here by the marina and that was supposed to be out here back in February,” said Meehl.

The director of the department of public safety said they’re working to resolve the radio reception issue as soon as possible.

“EF Johnson, at their own expense, is outfitting that tower with the communications equipment and that will be deployed to the north east marina,” said John Grappy, director of the department of public safety.

He added this temporary tower will provide coverage in the North East area of Erie County until a permanent solution is online.

The equipment for the temporary tower at the marina in North East has been delivered and installed on a telecommunications trailer.

Grappy says the radio reception issues should be resolved in the near future.