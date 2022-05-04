The State of Pennsylvania is celebrating Small Business Week from May 1 to May 7.

Here in Erie, you can find plenty of local small businesses that leave an impact on the community.

Small business owners in Erie take pride in their work and are truly appreciative of the support they receive from the community.

We sat down with a local small business owner to discuss what it means to be a small business here in Erie.

Jennifer Miniski is the owner of PopLuck, Erie’s first and only local popcorn shop since 2017.

Miniski loves being a small business owner here in Erie.

“I love being a small business owner in my hometown. It’s been so much fun to see Erie grow and have so many business open and succeed with so much community support,” said Jennifer Miniski, Owner of PopLuck.

She knows that small businesses can play an impact on the Erie community. Miniski wants to be that impact and continue to serve Erie with some amazing, locally made treats.

“Small businesses impact the community I believe by giving back to the community that supports them. That’s definitely how I feel. Erie gives us so much love we have to return it,” said Miniski.

To Miniski, the Erie community has been nothing less than loyal and supportive when it comes to their popcorn needs.

“We see lots of community support constantly as the shop is always poppin. Erie keeps us so busy. Our social media accounts are also very active with support and interaction.

Keep an eye on PopLuck’s Facebook page. Each day the store will post a name and any customer with said name will receive a free small bag of their “Generic Jenny” which is their original popcorn.

So the question remains, what are Miniski’s hopes and dreams for the future of her business?

“My dream was to open my own business. So unless I need pinched we’re good there. My hopes are to keep Erie poppin’ for many more years. That’s definitely how I feel. Erie gives us so much love we have to return it,” said Miniski.

You can find PopLuck at their location on West 8th Street between the hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.