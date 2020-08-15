Pop-Up market event takes place at Frontier Park

A market pop-up event took place at Frontier Park on Saturday morning.

A variety of local vendors set up at Frontier Park for socially distant shopping from 10 a.m. to noon.

LEAF, Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park hosted their third pop-up market. Vendors included a bakery called Cafe 7-10, a variety of fresh produce vendors and a local oil and vinegar shop.

LEAF’s director of programs said that the pop-up started in July and has had a successful way for people to shop, stay outdoors and remain socially distant from one another.

The director of programs said that Frontier Park’s staff works diligently to make the park a place for the community to enjoy, especially when people are looking for more ways to be outdoors.

“It means a whole lot not only to the vendors, but to the community to have a place like Frontier Park. Our staff does an incredible job of taking care of the park and making it a wonderful place for people to come,” said Rosa Showers, Director of Programs for LEAF.

The director of programming added that the next pop-up market in Frontier Park will take place on September 12th.

