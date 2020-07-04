Pop-Up Shop Held Downtown As Erie’s Juneteenth Observance Continues

Erie’s Juneteenth observance continued with a unique opportunity for the city’s black business owners.

A pop-up shop was held tonight at 1215 State Street.

The event was hosted by Juneteenth organizer Angela McNair and aimed at businesses that don’t have their own storefront.

McNair said many of the 15 vendors on hand were sold out well before the event ended at 10:00 pm.

“All different ethnicities came out and supported Erie’s black owned entrepreneurs and it just made me feel good that everybody came out and showed support,” said Juneteenth and pop-up shop organizer Angela McNair.

McNair said they are already planning more pop-ups in 2020.