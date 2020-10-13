Pop-up TSA PreCheck application center to open for appointments at Erie International Airport

Erie residents will soon be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program.

TSA officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center from October 19th to 23rd inside the Erie International Airport.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

During the pandemic, the program offers even greater benefits because it means fewer touch-points for passengers.

Travelers need to make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in at the application center, which will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 19th through Friday, Oct. 23rd.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship. The application fee is $85 and is good for five years.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a couple weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck visit the TSA PreCheck page or the TSA PreCheck Frequently Asked Questions page. For more information on the Department of Homeland Security’s four Trusted Traveler programs – including Global Entry and NEXUS– all of which provide TSA PreCheck eligibility, visit DHS.gov. To find the program that best suits your travel needs, visit the DHS Trusted Traveler page.