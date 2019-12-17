Pope Francis abolishes the use of ‘pontifical secrecy’

1  of  4
Pope Francis abolished the use of the Vatican’s highest level of secrecy in clergy sexual abuse cases today.

This decision comes after mounting criticism that the rule of “pontifical secrecy” has been used to protect pedophiles and prevent police from investigating crimes.

The rule of “pontifical secrecy” will no longer be applied to abuse-related accusations, trials, and decisions under the Catholic Church’s canon law.

Bishop Lawrence Persico says the Pope eliminating “pontifical secrecy” is a step in the right direction to make the Catholic Church more transparent.

“I think what this shows us is that the Pope is listening and he is adjusting and changing things that have to bring us up to modern times,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Diocese of Erie.

The violation of “pontifical secrecy” can result in excommunication from the church.

