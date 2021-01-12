Pope Francis changing law under the Catholic Church allowing women to hold several roles during mass

Pope Francis is changing a law under the Catholic Church.

The new law will formally allow women to hold several roles during mass.

Women were formally serving as lectors, which are positions known under the discretion of local bishops and priests.

Pope Francis will give women the right to act as readers, altar servers, and assist priests during services or communion.

“I look at this as a way to recognize them too for all the services they have given men and women, now they are formally apart of a ministry,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Bishop Persico told us he would like to see more women formally take part in services in 2021.