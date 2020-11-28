Pope Francis makes history by naming the first African American to the college of Cardinals

Pope Francis made history by naming the first African American to the college of Cardinals.

Pope Francis this weekend elevates 13 new members to the College of Cardinals, the highest ranking clergy in the Roman Catholic Church.

Included for the first time in history was African American, Wilton Gregory, the Archbishop of Washington D.C.

Gregory will become a cardinal at a time when America needs healing from both political and racial divisiveness.

“I think good leadership involves not only what the individual does, but what the individual inspires others to do as part of the response to whatever crisis we might be facing or whatever opportunities that come our way,” said Wilton Gregory, College of Cardinals.

The new class of cardinals is the most diverse class yet. Experts claim that Pope Francis wants the global church to reflect the people it serves.