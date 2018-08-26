Pope Francis Speaking Publicly for the First Time on Priest Abuse Report

Pope Francis salutes the faithful as he leaves after visiting St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Pope Francis is on a two-day visit to Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Pope Francis is in Ireland.

He’s been telling Catholics he shares their outrage, over historical cases of child sex abuse. It’s the first time the Pope has spoken publicly about last week’s report detailing decades of misconduct and cover-ups by hundreds of Pennsylvania priests and bishops.

“I reiterate this commitment, or rather a greater commitment to eliminating this scourge in the church, no matter the moral cost or amount of suffering,”said pope francis.

He went on to say, “the failure of ecclesial authorities – bishops, religious superiors, priests and others – to adequately address these repugnant crimes has rightfully given rise to outrage.”

Following his remarks, the Pope sat silently in front of a candle commemorating church abuse victims. Ireland’s prime minister is urging the pope to use his influence, to ensure abuse victims receive “justice, truth and healing.”

