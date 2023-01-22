At the start of February, the Bayfront Maritime Center will be welcoming back a popular fundraiser.

Ale’s for Sails is making a return on February 3, following a multi-year stoppage due to the pandemic.

Ten breweries will be on site offering samples to those in attendance.

“The organization got hit pretty hard by COVID and some other things going on the last few years, so 2023 is a big year for us. We’re celebrating our 25th anniversary of providing maritime education through the Bayfront Maritime Center so it’s pretty awesome to be able to celebrate that a big ale’s for sails event this February,” said Chris Cusson, Waterfront Manager at the Bayfront Maritime Center.

Tickets for Ale’s for Sails are $50 each.