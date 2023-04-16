(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Friends of Drake Well, Inc., and the Titusville Area Trails Association (TATA) have announced the return of the Oil Creek 5 and 13 Stacked Trail Races next month.

This marks the second year the races will be held and support trail improvements, especially along the Queen City Trail its connection to Drake Well Road which serves as a popular way for trail-goers to access the Drake Well Museum and Park.

The races are set to take place Saturday, May, 20 with race times set 90 minutes apart. The five-mile race will start at 7 a.m. followed by the 13-mile race at 8:30 a.m. Both races begin at the museum and utilize trails and paths around the museum, that includes the Gerard Hiking Trail in Oil Creek State Park.

Runners may choose to run one or both races to compete for the best “stacked” time, but there is a strict cut off time of 90 minutes for both races according to the release. Finisher’s awards will be provided for each race distance as well as for the Stacked Challenge.

“Last year was our first time using the stacked format,” said Jacob Kosker, race director. “We had 66 participants for the 5-mile, 43 participants for the 13-mile, and 34 participants who took on the Stacked Challenge. Even with the hot temperature, everyone enjoyed the experience. We’re already at 50 participants for this year’s 5-mile and 59 participants for the 13-mile – and we still have a month to go!”

More information is available on the Drake Well website and registration for each race can be done online here.