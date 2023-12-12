Tis’ the season for porch pirates.

As Christmas inches closer and closer, more and more packages are being delivered and thieves know that.

Porch pirates strike year-round, but throughout the holidays, people expecting packages in the mail have to be extra vigilant.

It’s the biggest shipping season of the year and with Black Friday and holiday deals in the rearview mirror, eager consumers are waiting for their purchases to find their way to front door steps.

“So we usually, in December, will do about 50% more than any other month because everyone is shipping for the holidays and what not. We probably process, in between prepaid labels and everything, probably I’d say close to 600 or 700 a day when typically it was 350,” said Christopher Fanzini, co-owner of the UPS store on 38th Street.

But the rise to e-commerce has opened the doors to some unexpected consequences, as porch pirates look to steal packages being delivered to homes.

“I found out who it was and Amazon was able to reimburse me but ever since then, I try to have my packages delivered elsewhere just because I’m nervous about it. Both of my neighbors have cameras. I have cameras now, but they look right at the cameras and they just go for it anyways,” said Graysen DePaul, theft victim.

It’s a problem police deal with every year, but it’s started to become easier to catch wrongdoers. Police say they haven’t seen as many thieves this year.

“I spoke with our investigative division and they said this year has been relatively slow. I think a lot of that has to do with the recent technology out there with these Ring doorbells,” said Sergeant Mike Panighetti, Millcreek Police Department.

While those doorbells can help, there’s no replacement for having packages safely delivered to work, having a neighbor check on them, or even utilizing delivery lockers and self-serving kiosks where you can show up at a later time to pick up your items.

“A lot of times we find that people aren’t just doing it here in Millcreek, they’re doing it in the city and also out in state police territory out in the county,” Sgt. Panighetti added.

If you find yourself a victim of porch piracy, reach out to your local police department and then contact the delivery service and notify them of the situation.