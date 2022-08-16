The longtime executive director of the Port Authority officially has a new job.

Highmark Health announced that they have hired Brenda Sandberg.

Sandberg will be the director of community affairs for Highmark and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) in western PA and southwestern New York.

Sandberg was in the top spot at the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority for the past eight years. Before that, Sandberg was the CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership and worked for the City of Erie.

She will begin her job with Highmark in mid-September.